Lockdown measures rise across Hubei province

| @BBCWorld
January 24, 2020 6:55 am

Lockdown measures are increasing across China’s Hubei province to try to control the spread of a new virus that has left 18 people dead in the country.

Wuhan, Hubei’s capital of 11 million people where the virus first emerged, has no trains or planes in or out.

At least five other provincial cities are seeing clampdowns on transport.

There are more than 500 confirmed cases of the virus, which has spread abroad, with Singapore and Vietnam the latest affected.

The new strain of coronavirus is believed to have originated at a market in Wuhan. One resident of the city said the atmosphere there felt like “the end of the world”.

The lockdowns come as millions of Chinese people travel across the country for the Lunar New Year holiday.

