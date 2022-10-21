Liz Truss quits after six chaotic weeks as UK prime minister

Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns as UK prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party.

Speaking outside Downing Street, she said she could not deliver the mandate on which she was elected.

It kickstarts a contest to find the next Tory leader and PM – hopefuls need to get the backing of 100 MPs by Monday afternoon.

If there are two candidates, the Tory membership will get to vote again, and a winner will be picked by Friday.

The newly-appointed Chancellor Jeremy Hunt rules himself out. But Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are seen as contenders.

Sources close to former PM Boris Johnson do not confirm or deny speculation that he will stand again.

Truss’s resignation after 45 days in office makes her the shortest-serving PM in UK history.

Her now-abandoned September mini-budget started the turmoil; a chaotic night in the Commons on Wednesday sealed her fate.