Liz Truss pledges energy plan in a week if she becomes PM

Liz Truss has promised to announce a plan to deal with soaring energy costs within a week if she becomes prime minister on Tuesday.

The Tory leadership hopeful, the favourite according to pollsters, told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg she would “act immediately” to help with bills.

But she offered no details, saying she would need time in office first in order to finalise exact proposals.

Her rival Rishi Sunak said he would target further payments at the poorest.

One of the two contenders will be announced as the next Tory leader on Monday, and will replace Boris Johnson in Downing Street the next day.

They have come under pressure to spell out how they would protect households with rising bills, as well as give help to businesses, which are not covered by the domestic price cap.

Speaking on BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Foreign Secretary Ms Truss said action on energy bills would be “vital” for people and the economy.