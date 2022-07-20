Living at 40C in Abuja, Delhi, Madrid and Sydney

[Source: BBC]

Much of the UK is experiencing a heatwave, with temperatures expected to rise even further to hit up to 42C (107.6F).

People have been advised to avoid non-essential travel and many have been working from home. Some schools have closed early, or chosen not to open at all, while the extreme heat is putting pressure on the health service.

But countries where temperatures are usually higher have adapted their infrastructure and lifestyle to cope with the heat. Our correspondents explain how.

Article continues after advertisement

There is no extreme temperature threshold that forces Australian schools to shut. For some students, this knowledge can really melt your icy pole [ice lolly].

Instead, schools aim to keep students as safe and comfortable as possible. Policies vary between states. Many classrooms have air conditioning but others rely on a patchwork of measures.

These include using fans, altering uniform rules, creating spaces with better ventilation, and encouraging students to bring water bottles. Outside, students are advised to seek shade.

PE classes should be avoided in the middle of the day, officials say. New South Wales, for instance, suggests “scheduling sport in the mornings and swimming carnivals in the evenings” as examples of alternative approaches.

Staff are urged to watch for signs of heat stress. Parents can apply sunscreen to children before school and make sure they have a hat, according to advice notices.

It is a different story, of course, if a school is under threat from bushfire. Hundreds of campuses were closed during Australia’s Black Summer blazes in 2019-20.

The maximum temperatures in the Indian capital, Delhi, are hovering around 38C at the moment – a lot lower than the peak of 49.2C we recorded in mid-May. But there really is no respite. Poor rainfall and high humidity took the city’s heat index – the “real-feel temperature” – to 56C on Monday.

When the heat takes over, people are advised to drink plenty of fluids and stay indoors during the hottest parts of the day. And those who must venture out either take their own cars or air-conditioned taxis if they can afford it as much of the public transport is basic and lacks air-conditioning.