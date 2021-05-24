Home

World

Lives of 2.7m people with disabilities at risk - UN

| @BBCWorld
April 15, 2022 11:25 am

The lives of 2.7 million people with disabilities are at risk in Ukraine, a UN committee has said.

It has cited reports that many are trapped or abandoned in their homes, care centres and orphanages without basic supplies or medicines.

“People with disabilities have limited or no access to emergency information, shelters and safe havens, and many have been separated from their support networks, leaving them unable to respond to the situation and navigate their surroundings,” the Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities concluded.

Article continues after advertisement

It did not say how it had obtained the reports.

But it noted that few people with disabilities were among those internally displaced or who had reached Ukraine’s borders as refugees, “indicating that many of them have not been able to flee to safety”.

