'Live fire used again' as Iran protests swell

[Source: CBS]

Iran security forces reportedly opened fire on protesters at a cemetery near Kharamabad after one of the biggest nights of anti-government unrest.

Unrest has rocked the country since Mahsa Amini died in police custody 40 days ago after allegedly wearing her Islamic headscarf “improperly”.

Protests were also held outside government buildings in Mahabad.

One male protester was shot dead in that city and another in Sanandaj, according to a human rights group.

The BBC has not been able to verify the report by the Hengaw group.

Demonstrators had gathered at the cemetery near Kharamabad to mourn Nika Shakarami, who disappeared soon after Ms Amini’s death and became another symbol of the protest movement.

Videos from Kharamabad showed protesters chanting anti-state slogans including “down with the dictator”, a reference to Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

Security forces opened fire on the protesters, a source close to her family told BBC Persian.

On Wednesday night, tens of thousands of people had taken to the streets in major cities, as well as other places where demonstrations had subsided recently.

It is the most serious challenge to the Islamic Republic since its inception.