Link lost to main power line

[Source: BBC]

The Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine has lost its link to its last remaining main power line, the UN nuclear watchdog says.

The plant is now relying on a reserve line to supply power to Ukraine’s grid.

Pro-Russian local officials said the cut was caused by “technical problems” resulting from shelling. Both sides accuse the other of shelling the plant.

Article continues after advertisement

This comes less than 48 hours after the UN established its presence at the plant amid growing safety concerns.

Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived at the plant on Thursday.

After inspecting it, the agency’s chief Rafael Grossi said the integrity of the plant had been “violated several times”.

Zaporizhzhia, in southern Ukraine, is Europe’s largest nuclear plant. It was occupied by Russia soon after it invaded Ukraine in February.

Ukrainian staff who continue to operate the plant say Russian troops have used it as a military base and that workers are in effect held at gunpoint.