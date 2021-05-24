Lightning strike kills 11 taking selfies in India

A lightning strike killed at least 11 people and injured many more in Jaipur in northern India on Sunday.

The victims were taking selfies in the rain on top of a watch tower at the city’s 12th Century Amer Fort, a popular tourist attraction.

Twenty-seven people were on the tower and the wall of the fort when the incident happened and some reportedly jumped to the ground.

Article continues after advertisement

Lightning strikes kill some 2,000 Indians on average every year.

A senior police officer told the media that most of the people among the dead at the fort’s tower were young.

Sunday alone saw nine more deaths from lightning strikes reported across Rajasthan state where Jaipur is located, according to local media reports.