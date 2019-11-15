Libya's warring sides pull out of Geneva peace talks

Representatives from Libya’s warring sides have suspended their participation in United Nations-sponsored peace talks aimed at bringing an end to more than 10 months of fighting.

The move came despite assurances by a spokesperson for the world governing body that negotiations would still go ahead.

The spokesperson who leads the eastern side’s Geneva committee, said his faction’s refusal to take part in the negotiations is due to the UN’s approval of only eight of 13 names his side put forward for the delegation.

The development came just hours after the UN Libya mission said in a statement that senior military figures from both sides agreed to submit a draft ceasefire agreement to their leaderships before meeting again next month.