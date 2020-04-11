‘Liberate’ states protesting against lockdown, says Trump

US President Donald Trump has appeared to endorse protests against stringent lockdown measures in several states.

Protesters say the severe economic restrictions are hurting citizens, but health officials warn lifting them could spread infection.

The US saw its highly daily death toll yesterday, recording 4,591 deaths in 24 hours.

It has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the world, with over 672,200 confirmed. There have been over 33,000 deaths due to the virus.

Demonstrations calling on authorities to end the shutdown have occurred in Michigan, Ohio, North Carolina, Minnesota, Utah, Virginia and Kentucky.

More demonstrations are planned, including in Wisconsin, Oregon, Idaho and Texas.

The president’s apparent support comes a day after his administration unveiled new guidance for re-opening state economies.