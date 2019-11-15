Lewis Hamilton pledges over £250,000 to aid fight against disaster

Lewis Hamilton says he will donate more than £250,000 to support the fire service and animal welfare charities affected by fires in Australia.

The Formula 1 world champion pledged A$500,000 and says he “can’t help but grieve for the defenceless animals thought to have died” in the fires.

The bushfires have burnt more than 6.3 million hectares across the country and 27 people have died.

Hamilton urged Australia to “keep fighting” in a message on Instagram.