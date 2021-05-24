Lebanese army arrests nine people after Beirut violence

The Lebanese Army has said it arrested nine people, including a Syrian, after gunfire erupted on Thursday in Beirut, leaving at least six dead and dozens wounded, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

Soldiers were deployed on the streets to contain the violence as an undeclared truce brought calm to the Lebanese capital, after nearly five hours of heavy gunfire.

Bursts of gunfire were heard coming from the nearby Tayyoune neighbourhood, scattering the angry protesters. Clashes between rival factions lasted for hours.

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun pledged to catch those responsible for the violence and hold them accountable.

“It took us back to the days that we said we would never forget and never repeat,” he said in a televised address, referring to the country’s 15-year civil war from 1975 until 1990.