Leak kills six at Gainesville poultry plant

A leak of liquid nitrogen at a poultry plant in the US state of Georgia has killed six people.

Officials say 12 others were hospitalized following Thursday’s incident at the Foundation Food Group plant in the city of Gainesville.

Several firefighters who were called to the scene were among those treated.

Georgia is a leading poultry-producing state and Gainesville is at the centre of the industry.

Thousands of people work in the city’s processing plants.

The cause of Thursday’s leak at the plant, formerly known as Prime Pak Foods, is being investigated.

Zach Brackett, Hall County Fire Department Chief, said emergency services were called to the scene at 10:12 local time to a report of people with burns.

Chief Brackett said on arrival they found a “large contingent of employees” who had evacuated the plant, including some experiencing “medical emergencies”.