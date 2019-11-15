Law aims to boost enrichment and block inspectors

Iran has moved to stop UN inspections of its nuclear sites and step up uranium enrichment under a new law approved by its parliament.

The bill would require the government to resume enriching uranium to 20% – well above the 3.67% agreed under a 2015 nuclear deal – if crippling sanctions are not eased in two months.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said he opposed the implementation of the law.

It comes after the targeted killing of Iran’s top nuclear scientist.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in a mysterious attack on a road outside the capital Tehran last Friday.

Iran believes Israel and an exiled opposition group used a remote-control weapon to carry out the shooting.

Israel has not publicly commented on the allegations of its involvement.