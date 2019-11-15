World
Lava spews as 'hazardous eruption' feared
January 14, 2020 6:28 am
A volcano in the Philippines has begun spewing lava, as authorities warn that a “hazardous eruption” is possible “within hours or days”.
In the early hours of Monday, a weak flow of lava began seeping out of Taal volcano – located some 70km (45 miles) south of the capital Manila.
Taal had earlier emitted a huge plume of ash, triggering the mass evacuation of 8,000 people from the area.
Taal is the Philippines’ second most active volcano.
Situated on an island in the middle of a lake, it is one of the world’s smallest volcanoes and has recorded at least 34 eruptions in the past 450 years.
Authorities in the surrounding province, Batangas, have declared a “state of calamity”, signifying major disruption.
On Sunday, the volcano emitted a giant plume of ash, with rumbling sounds and tremors also reported.