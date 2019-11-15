Latin America's death toll tops 150,000

In Latin America, the number of coronavirus-related deaths has now exceeded 150,000.

World Health Organization warning that the outbreak is expected to peak next month in the region.

The worst hit country by far is Brazil, where nearly 2 million people have been infected and more than 75,000 have died – the word’s second-highest death toll behind only the US.

Meanwhile, Peru – where nearly 340,000 cases have been confirmed – has appointed a new health minister to tackle the growing crisis.

Mexico and Chile are also struggling to contain the pandemic.