Latin America tops five million COVID-19 cases

Latin America broke through five million confirmed cases of COVID-19, underscoring the region’s position as the area of the world hardest hit by the pandemic.

It has already reported more than 200,000 deaths.

Brazil has reported that coronavirus cases in the country rose by 16,641 to 2,750,318 while deaths rose by 561 to 94,665.

The WHO Director-General has said there might never be a “silver bullet” for the new coronavirus, despite the rush to discover effective vaccines.

More than 18.17 million people around the world have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus as of Monday.

More than 10.8 million have recovered, and more than 691,000 have died.