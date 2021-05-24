Larry Nassar abuse survivors to receive $380m settlement

Hundreds of women abused by former US national gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar are to receive $380 million (£287 million) after reaching a settlement with USA Gymnastics.

It ends a five-year legal battle that began in the wake of the huge abuse scandal that rocked US sport.

Nassar was sentenced to over 300 years in jail in 2018 for molesting gymnasts.

Athletes including a number of Olympic medallists testified about how Nassar sexually abused them.

The settlement is among the largest ever for a sexual abuse case, and as part of the agreement USA Gymnastics and the Olympic Committee will give board seats to survivors.

Rachael Denhollander, the first woman to go public with allegations against Nassar in 2016, welcomed the news, writing on Twitter: “This chapter is finally closed.”

She added: “Now the hard work of reform and rebuilding can begin. Whether or not justice comes and change is made, depends on what happens next.”

The settlement will cover claims brought by Olympic gold medallists including Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney.

In total, Nassar was accused of sexual abuse by more than 330 women and girls at USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University.