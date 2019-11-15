'Large gaps' remain after trade talks with Ursula von der Leyen

Boris Johnson’s dinner with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen – aimed at breaking the Brexit trade deadlock – has ended without agreement.

A No 10 spokesperson said “very large gaps remain” but talks will continue, with a “firm decision” by Sunday on whether a deal can be reached.

Von der Leyen said the two sides were still “far apart”.

Talks between the UK’s chief negotiator Lord Frost and the EU’s Michel Barnier will resume in Brussels later.

The two negotiators also attended the three-hour dinner meeting between the two leaders.

The BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg said the evening had “plainly gone badly” and the chances of the UK leaving the post-Brexit transition period at the end of the year without a firm arrangement was a “big step closer”.