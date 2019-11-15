Home

'Large gaps' remain after crucial trade talks in Brussels

| @BBCWorld
December 10, 2020 1:21 pm
[Source: BBC]

Dinner talks between Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen – aimed at breaking the Brexit trade talks deadlock – ended without agreement.

A Downing Street spokesperson said “very large gaps remain” but talks will continue with a “firm decision” on the prospects of a deal by Sunday.

Mrs von der Leyen said in a statement that the two sides were “far apart”.

UK chief negotiator Lord Frost will resume talks with his EU counterpart Michel Barnier in Brussels on Thursday.

The two negotiators also attended the three-hour dinner meeting between the two leaders.

The BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg said the evening had “plainly gone badly” and the chances of the UK leaving the post-Brexit transition period at the end of the year without a firm arrangement was a “big step closer”.

