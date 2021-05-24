Large blaze at high-rise London tower block

About 60 people were evacuated from a tower block in east London after a large fire broke out.

More than 125 firefighters tackled the blaze at the high-rise block of flats and offices on Whitechapel High Street, in Aldgate East, on Monday afternoon.

Large flames could be seen fanning out of the 17th floor of the building and footage showed burning debris had fallen to the ground.

A 64m (210ft) ladder – Europe’s largest – was used.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said a woman had to be given “fire survival advice” until firefighters got to her as she was trapped on the 17th floor.

Station commander Chris Jenner, who was at the scene, said: “Fire crews used a fire escape hood to help lead the woman to safety via the internal staircase.”

A fire escape hood offers up to 15 minutes protection from four of the main fire gases (carbon monoxide, hydrogen cyanide, hydrogen chloride and acrolein). They do not provide oxygen but temporarily filter toxic smoke to make breathing easier, LFB said.

London Ambulance Service said two patients were taken to hospital while two others were checked over at the scene.

The blaze also affected balconies on the 18th and 19th floors.

It was put out by about 19:00 GMT, LFB confirmed.