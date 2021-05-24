Home

World

Lake Tahoe deserted as Californians evacuate

| @BBCWorld
September 1, 2021 10:55 am
[Source: BBC]

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from the shores of Lake Tahoe in northern California as a major wildfire continues to spread.

The Caldor Fire has already burned more than 191,000 acres, with just 16% of the fire brought under control.

More than 3,500 firefighters have been deployed to combat the blaze, which began more than two weeks ago.

One hospital has been forced to evacuate, with patients transferred to other facilities in the region.

Five people have been injured, while more than 700 properties have been damaged or destroyed, according to authorities.

The 22,000 residents of the city of South Lake Tahoe, a popular holiday destination, and surrounding areas were issued with an evacuation order on Monday morning.

