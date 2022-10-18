Labour reverses decision to recognize West Jerusalem as Israel capital

Penny Wong announces the government will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel's capital. [Photo Credit: ABC Australia]

The government has reversed a controversial decision by the previous government to recognise West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

It comes less than 24 hours after the government said there had been “no change” to the previous policy because the issue had not yet been considered by the cabinet.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong, speaking after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, said Australia remained a steadfast friend of Israel and an unwavering supporter of the Palestinian people.

In late 2018, the then-Morrison government moved to recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, following the former Trump Administration’s decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to West Jerusalem.

Senator Wong accused Scott Morrison of playing politics over the decision.

Mr Morrison denied at the time that the decision was aimed at winning over Jewish voters in the seat, which the government ultimately lost to independent Kerryn Phelps.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has left the door open to what city Australia should recognise as the capital of Israel.

Labor had long vowed to reverse the move if elected to office and, in recent days, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), without fanfare, deleted online references to the decision.