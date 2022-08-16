Labour MP Gaurav Sharma suspended 'effective immediately': NZ PM

Hamilton West MP Gaurav Sharma. [Source: 1News]

Labour MP Gaurav Sharma has been suspended from caucus effective immediately, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

It is the “most appropriate” response to “repeated breaches of trust” committed by the MP, Ardern said after a special party caucus meeting today.

Sharma, the Hamilton West MP, faced judgment from his colleagues this afternoon after making a string of public accusations that he was “bullied” and the party had refused to investigate his side of the story over staff issues.

He went public with allegations of “rampant” bullying within Parliament last week in a Herald column.

The “sense of trust” has been broken amongst caucus, Ardern said.

Sharma would continue as MP for Hamilton West but not take part in caucus decisions unless invited.

Sharma, who did not attend today’s caucus meeting, was phoned, texted and emailed to join but did not, Ardern said.

Today’s press conference was delayed from 4pm to 4:30pm so Sharma could be contacted ahead of the decision.

Ardern said she called and texted, but did not reach him, adding she hoped this wasn’t the first time he was being informed.

Today’s meeting time was suggested by Sharma but he still did not participate, Ardern said.