Kyle Rittenhouse charged over Wisconsin protest deaths

BBC
August 28, 2020 12:42 pm
The shootings took place on the third day of unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin. [Source: BBC]

A teenager has been charged with killing two people and injuring another during protests against the police shooting of a black man in Wisconsin.

Kyle Rittenhouse allegedly shot three people on Tuesday, after demonstrations sparked by the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake.

The 17-year-old had told journalists it was “his job” to guard buildings in Kenosha against protesters.

He has now been charged with six criminal counts over the shootings.

His social media profiles indicate he is a supporter of Donald Trump, and passionate about the police and guns.

