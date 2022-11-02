Kyiv water supply restored but blackouts remain

[Photo Credit: BBC News]

The authorities in Kyiv say water and power supplies have been restored, a day after a wave of Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital’s infrastructure.

Announcing the resumption of services, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko on Tuesday said scheduled partial blackouts would continue, to manage electricity demand.

The latest strikes followed an attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet in Crimea.

They appear to be part of a strategy to damage Ukraine’s infrastructure in the run-up to winter.

Power and water supplies across Ukraine were badly affected after Russia launched dozens of missiles targeting critical facilities on Monday.

Mr Klitschko said at one point, 80% of the capital city had been without water, and hundreds of thousands of homes without electricity.

Queues were seen across the city, with residents desperate to collect water from pumps.