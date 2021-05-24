Kyiv fears several new Russian attacks

The Ukrainian army says Russian troops are trying to gain a foothold in occupied positions, maintain the pace of their offensive and prepare for fresh attacks.

The Ukrainian general staff says the enemy is forming and moving strategic reserves to their borders.

They said fresh attacks are expected on Kharkiv, Sumy and the Kyiv suburb of Browari.

The Ukrainian side charged that Russian forces are destroying stationary military and civilian infrastructure in the country, in contravention of international humanitarian law.