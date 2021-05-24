Kyiv cafes reopen to ‘make people smile’ in wartime

Young people are leisurely chatting by a hipster coffee shop in central Kyiv.

It’s one of many places with excellent coffee, something the city has become known for in recent years. A group of friends are playing table tennis nearby in the afternoon sun.

“We have reopened and are going to keep working as long as we can,” barista Mykola tells us. “We are doing this to make people smile.”

[Source: BBC News]

The Kashtan café where he is working is one of the places serving customers still staying in the city.

“Death to the Russian invaders. Coffee for defenders is free,” a sign at another coffee place says. Not charging the military or territorial defence fighters is a common practice.

Many of Kyiv’s trendy restaurants and cafes have turned into field kitchens, cooking thousands of free meals for the city defenders or people in need.

Some serve customers too, in an attempt to bring a sense of normality to the residents, operating limited hours to respect the daily curfew. The Kyiv authorities have put together a map of cafes and other businesses now open.

As we leave, with our flat whites in hand, dull thuds of explosions are heard in the distance. A grim reminder that Kyiv is still very much a city in wartime.