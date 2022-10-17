Kyiv attacked by kamikaze drones say officials

Smoke rises above Kyiv after a reported drone attack. [Photo Credit: BBC News]

At least five explosions have been heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv – with a presidential adviser blaming “kamizake drones” sent by Russia.

“It shows their desperation,” said Andriy Yermak, head of Ukrainian President Zelensky’s office.

Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said residential buildings in the central Shevchenkivskiy area had been damaged.

Article continues after advertisement

A week ago, the capital was hit by Russian missiles at rush hour, part of nationwide attacks which left 19 dead.

The explosions on Monday began at around 06:30 local time (03:30 GMT), and there were at least five in total. The most recent was at around 08:10 local time.

Two were close to the city centre, with sirens and car alarms heard across the area.

Writing on the Telegram social media site, Mr Klitschko said there were explosions in the Shevchenkivskiy district, which was hit by several strikes last week.

He said rescuers were on site where a fire had broken out, and told residents to stay in air raid shelters.

Mr Yermak described the kamikaze attacks as Russia’s “death throes”, and that Ukraine needed more air defence systems “as soon as possible”.

A local journalist, Oksana Kovalenko, told the BBC that two drones had hit critical energy-related infrastructure and that one had been shot down.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week’s strikes were in retaliation for the bombing of a key bridge linking Russia to occupied Crimea, which he blamed on Ukraine.

It was the first time during the war that the centre of Kyiv had been directly targeted.

Earlier this week, Mr Putin said there was no need for more large-scale strikes on Ukraine.

Most designated targets had been hit, he said, adding that it was not his aim to destroy the country.

Additional reporting by Elsa Maishman in London