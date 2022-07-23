Kyiv and Moscow agree deal to resume Ukraine grain exports from Black Sea ports, UN chief says

Ukraine and Russia have signed an agreement to allow the safe passage of grain export ships through the Black Sea[Source: CNN]

Ukraine and Russia have agreed a deal that would allow the resumption of vital grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports, a major diplomatic breakthrough aimed at easing a global food crisis sparked by the war, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday.

Ministers from both countries signed an agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in Istanbul.

The breakthrough followed months of negotiations, and promises to unblock ports on the Black Sea to allow the safe passage of grain and oilseeds — some of Ukraine’s most important exports.

Russia has so far been blocking maritime access to those ports, meaning that millions of tons of Ukrainian grain has not been exported to the many countries that rely on it.

“Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea. A beacon of hope — a beacon of possibility — a beacon of relief — in a world that needs it more than ever,” Guterres said Friday.

“Promoting the welfare of humanity has been the driving force of these talks,” he said. “The question has not been what is good for one side or the other. The focus has been on what matters most for the people of our world. And let there be no doubt — this is an agreement for the world.”

Guterres said the deal will bring relief for developing countries and help stabilize global food prices, “which were already at record levels even before the war — a true nightmare for developing countries.”

The World Food Programme (WFP) estimates that 47 million people have moved into a stage of acute hunger as a consequence of the Ukraine war, and Western officials have accused Russia of using food as a weapon during its invasion.

The deal will also allow the unimpeded access of Russian fertilizers to global markets. Russia is a major producer of fertilizers, which are vital to maximizing food production, and the cost of the product has spiralled since the invasion.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said “millions of people will be relieved of this danger of hunger” as a result of the deal.

“In the coming days we will see the start of ship traffic and many countries will have a breath of fresh air,” Erdogan said.