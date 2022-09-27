Kremlin says no decision to seal Russia’s borders amid chaos

[Source: Aljazeera]

The Kremlin says no decision has been taken on whether to seal Russia’s borders to stop an exodus of military-aged men fleeing the country after days of chaotic scenes during partial mobilisation for its war in Ukraine.

Asked on Monday about the prospect of the border being shut, the Kremlin spokesman told reporters that he does not know anything about this.

Reports that Russia might close the frontier have contributed to turmoil since President Vladimir Putin gave the order last week to call up hundreds of thousands of reservists in the biggest escalation yet of the seven-month Ukraine war.

Flights out of Russia have sold out and cars have piled up at border checkpoints, with reports of a 48-hour queue at the sole road border to Georgia.