Krefeld zoo fire: German police suspect three women

German police suspect a mother and her two adult daughters of having caused a deadly zoo fire by releasing illegal sky lanterns on New Year’s Eve.

The blaze killed more than 30 animals, including rare apes and monkeys, in the western city of Krefeld.

Police say they have questioned the three women, local residents who are said to be “extremely sorry”.

They allegedly did not realise that the lanterns – bought on the internet – were banned in Germany.

The fire on the night of 31 December gutted the zoo’s tropical ape house.