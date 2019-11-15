World
Knife attack in Paris, two wounded
September 26, 2020 6:13 pm
The attack happened outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. [Source: BBC]
Seven people have been detained in connection with an attack outside the former offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, officials say.
A man armed with a meat cleaver wounded two people in the attack yesterday
The main suspect, identified as an 18-year-old man of Pakistani origin, was arrested near the scene. Police said six others were in custody and are being questioned.
The attack is being treated as a terrorist incident.
