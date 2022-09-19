King Charles issues message of thanks to nation on the eve of Queen's funeral

The then-Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth, pictured earlier this year. [Photo: Sky News]

The King has issued a message of thanks to the nation as it prepares to say a “last farewell” to Queen Elizabeth.

On the eve of the late monarch’s funeral, King Charles offered his gratitude to “all those countless people” who had offered “support and comfort” following his mother’s death.

He said in a written message issued by Buckingham Palace: “Over the last ten days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world.

The King will lead the nation in mourning for its longest reigning monarch on Monday as Westminster Abbey stages a spectacular state funeral for Elizabeth II.

Two thousand people including foreign royals, world leaders, presidents and prime ministers will flock to the gothic church for a day of pageantry, military processions and solemnity in honour of the late Queen.

Millions will be watching from home and around the world, as the funeral could become the most watched television broadcast in history.