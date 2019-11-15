Home

Kim Kardashian visits White House with prisoners she helped free

| @BBCWorld
March 5, 2020 12:32 pm
Kim Kardashian West visited the White House in 2019 to discuss criminal justice reform [Source: BBC]

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West tweeted pictures of her visit to the White House on Wednesday with three women recently freed from prison.

US President Donald Trump cut short the jail sentences of Crystal Munoz, Judith Negron and Tynice Hall in February.

The women were jailed for drug-related and white collar crimes, and all had young children when imprisoned.

In 2018 Kardashian West lobbied the White House on behalf of a grandmother jailed for life.

