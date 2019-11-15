Kim Kardashian visits White House with prisoners she helped free

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West tweeted pictures of her visit to the White House on Wednesday with three women recently freed from prison.

US President Donald Trump cut short the jail sentences of Crystal Munoz, Judith Negron and Tynice Hall in February.

The women were jailed for drug-related and white collar crimes, and all had young children when imprisoned.

In 2018 Kardashian West lobbied the White House on behalf of a grandmother jailed for life.