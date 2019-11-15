Kim Jong-un 'suspends military action' against South

North Korea has suspended plans for “military action” against South Korea, according to state media.

There have been rising tensions between the two countries in recent weeks as groups in the South planned to fly propaganda leaflets over the border.

There had been threats by the North to send troops into the demilitarised zone (DMZ) at the intra-Korean border.

But at a meeting chaired by leader Kim Jong-un, state media said the decision was taken to suspend military action.

The Central Military Commission made its decision after taking what it called the prevailing situation into consideration.

His sister, Kim Yo-jong, had given orders to the army more than a week ago, stating that they would “decisively carry out the next action” in part because of what Pyongyang said was Seoul’s failure to stop activists sending anti-regime leaflets over the border attached to balloons.