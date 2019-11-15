Home

Kigali homes built near wetlands are destroyed

@BBCWorld
December 17, 2019 6:14 am

Authorities in Rwanda have begun demolishing homes in the capital Kigali which they say are threatened by “climate dangers”.

Officials say the destruction of hundreds of houses built on or near wetlands is necessary to protect people from flooding and landslides after unusually heavy rains.

But residents complain that they have received no compensation so far.

Article continues after advertisement

The UN says the weather in Rwanda is becoming “more and more unpredictable”.

The country, which relies heavily on agriculture and hydropower, is said to be highly vulnerable to climate change.

