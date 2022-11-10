Kherson Russian-appointed deputy governor Stremousov 'killed in car crash'

[Source: BBC]

The Russian-installed deputy governor of Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, has been killed in a car crash, local officials and media say.

Mr Stremousov, 45, was appointed to his job two months after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He was one of the most prominent proponents of the Russian occupation and became known for aggressive statements on social media.

He was wanted for treason by the Ukrainian police.

Kherson’s Russian-appointed governor Vladimir Saldo said his deputy had been killed, but Ukrainian officials have expressed scepticism about the reports, which cannot be independently verified.

Mr Saldo added that the dead official had left behind five children, and he had a sixth on the way.

Interfax news agency quoted officials as saying the crash happened on a road between Kherson city and Armyansk, a town to the south-east in Russian-annexed Crimea.