World

Kharkiv residents describe intense battle to defend city

| @BBCWorld
February 28, 2022 5:20 am

Ukrainian forces say they have repelled an attack on the country’s second city Kharkiv after fierce clashes with Russian forces.

Regional governor Oleh Synehubov said the city was now rid of Russian troops – after street-to-street fighting.

Thousands spent the night in basements and shelters, with intense shelling described by one resident as “something like Star Wars above your head”.

A nine-story residential tower was hit, emergency services said, killing an elderly woman while about 60 people survived after hiding in the basement.

Russian troops also blew up a natural gas pipeline nearby, according to a Ukrainian state communications agency.

Kharkiv residents who spoke to the BBC told of their fear and apprehension as the attack raged on, as well as their pride in Ukrainian forces and reservists in holding back Russian troops.

Just before an explosion in the Saltivka district, one woman said her neighbour was instructing their young children on what to do in the event of a blast.

