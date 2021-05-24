Kharkiv radio and TV broadcasts knocked out by Russian military strikes

Television and radio broadcasts have been knocked out in Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, after Russian military strikes, according to the Regional Administration.

In a post on Facebook Sunday, the Regional Administration said, “repeated shelling” of the TV tower in Kharkiv had knocked out tv and radio broadcasting.

“Areas of the building housing technical equipment were destroyed, and it the extent of damage to the towers themselves is still being assessed,” the department said in their statement.

Article continues after advertisement

On Tuesday March 1, Russian military strikes targeted Kyiv’s TV Tower, also resulting in an interruption in its broadcast capabilities.