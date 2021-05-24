Home

World

Kharkiv music festival goes ahead

| @BBCWorld
March 27, 2022 10:00 am
[Source: Reuters]

The Kharkiv Music Festival, in Ukraine’s second city, has gone ahead, despite relentless shelling by Russia since the start of the war.

Organisers insisted the event must start as scheduled, so musicians have been performing deep underground, on the marble steps of a metro station that serves as a huge bomb shelter.

A small crowd watched, some with their eyes closed, others holding children or pets, as a string quintet played classical music, as well as the national anthem.

Article continues after advertisement

A cello player who performed at the festival, Denys Karachevtsev, said he wanted to deliver a message of hope to the people of Kharkiv:

“My message is that we have no fear, we are strong, and we can be helpful for our country, each person [in their own way].”

Violinist Tatiana Choukh said “it was maybe the best concert of my life”.

