Kharkiv mayor: Russia is "intentionally trying to eliminate Ukrainian people"

The mayor of Kharkiv, the northeastern city under siege by Russian forces, told CNN on Friday the Russian military is “intentionally trying to eliminate Ukrainian people” as it targets civilian spaces.

“The situation is extremely difficult,” Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. “To date, Kharkiv has been hard impacted by continuous bombardment. Planes are flying constantly, (rockets) are being launched, grenades are launched, and residential houses are being hit.”

There are no Ukrainian troops stationed in the residential blocks, according to Terekhov. “That means that they are purposefully hitting the residential buildings,” he said.

Article continues after advertisement

While many residents are taking shelter, “a great number” have been killed, Terekhov said, adding that many are wounded and in hospital.

The state emergency services in Ukraine on Thursday morning said 34 civilians in the Kharkiv region had been killed in just 24 hours, and another 285 injured.