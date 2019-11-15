Key Trump adviser tests positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, has tested positive for coronavirus, the White House has confirmed.

Mr O’Brien, 54, has been self-isolating and working from home.

The aide has mild symptoms and there was no risk of exposure to Mr Trump or Vice-President Mike Pence, a statement said.

Mr O’Brien is the highest-ranking official in Mr Trump’s administration known to have tested positive.

It is not clear when he and the president last met, but one administration official said it had not been for “several days”. The pair appeared together two weeks ago on a trip to Miami.