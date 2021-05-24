Home

World

Kerala floods: At least 24 killed as rescue operation continues

| @BBCWorld
October 18, 2021 4:25 pm
[Source: BBC]

At least 24 people have been killed in floods in southern India after heavy rains caused rivers to overflow, cutting off towns and villages.

Five children are among the dead. There are fears the death toll could rise further as many people are missing.

Several houses were washed away and people became trapped in the district of Kottayam in Kerala state.

Video from the area showed bus passengers being rescued after their vehicle was inundated with floodwater.

Kottayam and Idukki are two of the worst affected districts in the state. Days of heavy rainfall has also caused deadly landslides.

Military helicopters are being used to fly in supplies and personnel to areas where people are trapped, officials said.

Thousands of people have been evacuated and more than 100 relief camps have been set up across the state, Kerala’s chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday.

