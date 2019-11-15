Kenyan schools to remain closed until 2021

All schools in Kenya will remain closed until next January because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Final year exams, usually taken in October and November, have also been cancelled.

Education Minister George Magoha said students would repeat a year as schools had closed in mid-March, three months after the school calendar had begun.

Article continues after advertisement

But colleges and universities are to reopen in September if they abide by strict guidelines.

The East African country has confirmed more than 8,000 cases of coronavirus with at least 164 deaths – and there has been a recent surge in new infections.