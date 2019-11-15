Kenyan president apologises for police violence

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has apologised for violence by the police following the enforcement of a nationwide curfew last week.

The police have been accused of using heavy-handed tactics to enforce the dusk-to-dawn curfew since its introduction on Friday to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, with tear gas, baton charges and the alleged firing of live rounds.

The police also ordered an investigation into the shooting of a 13-year-old boy who died in the capital Nairobi on Monday after being shot while standing on his balcony as police forced people into their homes.