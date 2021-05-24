Home

World

Kenyan fuel tanker explodes killing at least 13

| @BBCWorld
July 19, 2021 11:46 am
[Source: BBC]

At least 13 people were killed when a petrol tanker overturned and caught fire in western Kenya at the weekend.

The truck collided with another vehicle on a highway between Kisumu and Busia late on saturday. Witnesses described the crash scene as a “huge fireball”.

People had rushed to the scene with jerrycans to siphon off fuel from the overturned tanker before it exploded.

A local police chief said 24 people were in hospital with serious burns and said children were among the injured.

Investigators are still searching the scene and warned the death toll could rise.

