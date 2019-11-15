Home

Kenya reopens schools after nine months

| @BBCWorld
January 5, 2021 9:27 am
There was excitement in most schools as the pupils were reunited after months. [Source: BBC]

Millions of mask-wearing pupils in Kenya have returned to school nine months after they were closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The learners’ temperatures were checked and they were required to use sanitizer before entering classrooms.

There was excitement in most schools as the pupils were reunited.

Article continues after advertisement

The authorities say efforts have been made to ensure that pupils and teachers will be safe.

