Kenya imposes sweeping travel restrictions

| @BBCWorld
March 16, 2020 6:08 am

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that national borders will be closed to travellers from any country with reported coronavirus cases.

Only Kenyan citizens and foreigners with valid residence permits are exempt, so long as they agree to be quarantined.

Mr Kenyatta said the directive will take effect within 48 hours, and will remain in place for 30 days. If needed, it can be extended by the Kenya’s National Emergency Response Committee.

In addition, from Monday all schools will be closed around the country. Universities will also close from Friday.

Kenya confirmed its first case of coronavirus on Friday, and the president said two more have been discovered since.

