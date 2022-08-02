Kentucky floods: Death toll rises to 30, 'hundreds' still missing

[Source: BBC]

At least 30 people have now died in the Appalachia region of eastern Kentucky, as the region braces for more rainfall.

At least six children – including four siblings, aged one to eight, who were reportedly swept from their parents’ grip – are among the dead.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll would continue to rise as “hundreds” remain unaccounted for.

More than 12,000 households remain without power, and hundreds of homes and businesses have been flooded.

The damage to roads, bridges and other infrastructure will take millions to repair, the governor said on Monday.

This is the worst flash flooding the region has seen in decades.